US Senator Manchin could back climate provisions in slimmer spending bill, sources say

Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to journalists in the United States Capitol building in Washington, U.S., May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia has signaled support for climate provisions including a watered-down methane fee and carbon border tax in a slimmed down Build Back Better spending bill, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The sources said Democrats hope to resolve talks on the long-stalled legislation by the end of June before shifting their focus to campaigning ahead of the November midterm elections for control of Congress.

Manchin spokesperson Sam Runyon did not confirm the reporting, but said: “Senator Manchin is always willing to engage in discussions about the best way to move our country forward."

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw, Trevor Hunnicutt and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Richard Valdmanis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.