US Senator Manchin to vote against Biden nominee to head IRS

IRS nomination hearing for Daniel Wertel on Capitol Hill in Washington
Former acting Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Commissioner Daniel Werfel testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on his nomination to be commissioner of the IRS, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, March 8 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he will vote against Daniel Werfel for Internal Revenue Service commissioner, a week after President Joe Biden's nominee to head the agency was approved by a Senate committee.

Manchin, who has often blocked Biden's legislative priorities, said he was opposing Werfel on the basis of the Biden administration's implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act, a sprawling tax and climate bill that Manchin was key in passing.

"At every turn, this Administration has ignored Congressional intent when implementing the Inflation Reduction Act," Manchin said in a statement.

"While Daniel Werfel is supremely qualified to serve as the IRS Commissioner, I have zero faith he will be given the autonomy to perform the job in accordance with the law and for that reason, I cannot support his nomination," he added.

Manchin's vote is important as Democrats currently control the Senate by a thin 51-49 majority, including three independents who caucus with them. Two Democrats - Senators John Fetterman and Dianne Feinstein - are currently out with medical issues.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Werfel received bipartisan support in a Senate committee vote advancing his nomination last week.

Manchin this week helped scuttle Biden's pick for a key fifth seat on the Federal Communications Commission by signaling his opposition to nominee Gigi Sohn, who withdrew on Tuesday.

Manchin represents West Virginia, a former Democratic stronghold state that has trended Republican in recent decades. He has not yet said if he will run for re-election in 2024, but would likely face a tough battle to retain his seat.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Kanishka Singh; writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Bill Berkrot

