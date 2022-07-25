U.S. senator proposes raising mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) asks questions to Attorney General Merrick Garland during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies hearing to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget of the Department of Justice at the Capitol in Washington, DC, U.S., April 26, 2022. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Reuters) - Republican Senator Lindsey Graham on Monday said he is proposing legislation that would raise the mandatory commercial pilot retirement age to 67 from 65.

Graham's proposal would require pilots over the age of 65 to maintain a first-class medical certification, which must be renewed every six months.

The proposal comes as many regional airlines have said they face significant pilot shortages.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter

