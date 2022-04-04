1 minute read
U.S. Senator Romney announces deal on $10 billion in COVID funding
WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters) - An agreement to provide $10 billion in U.S. funding for COVID aid has been reached in the Senate, Republican Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, the top Democrat in the chamber, hailed the deal but said he was disappointed that an agreement on $5 billion of global health funding had not also been reached.
Reporting by Eric Beech
