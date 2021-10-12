United States
U.S. Senator Sanders says overdue for Senators Manchin, Sinema to say what they want in social policy bill
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said Tuesday the time is long overdue for moderate Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema to tell the rest of the party what they want included in a multitrillion-dollar bill to expand social programs and address climate change.
Reporting by Susan Cornwell; editing by Jonathan Oatis
