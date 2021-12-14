U.S. Senator Sanders will oppose Biden nominee for FDA commissioner -statement

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner nominee Doctor Robert Califf testifies at his nomination hearing at the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Dec 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said on Tuesday he would oppose President Joe Biden's nominee for Food and Drug Administration Commissioner, Robert Califf, because of his ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made clearer than ever the choice between pharmaceutical profits and the health of our people. In this critical moment, Dr. Califf is not the leader Americans need at the FDA and I will oppose his nomination," Sanders said in a statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.