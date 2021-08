Roger Wicker (R-MS) speaks during a news conference to introduce the Republican infrastructure plan, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Republican U.S. Senator Roger Wicker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, his office said in a statement.

Wicker, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, is in good health and is being treated by his Mississippi-based physician, his office added.

Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.