U.S. Senators to introduce bipartisan bill mandating code of ethics for Supreme Court - WSJ

The United States Supreme Court building in Washington
The United States Supreme Court is seen in Washington, U.S., March 27, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

April 26 (Reuters) - U.S. senators Angus King and Lisa Murkowski will introduce a bipartisan bill on Wednesday requiring the U.S. Supreme Court to create its own code of conduct within a year, following media reports about whether Justices Clarence Thomas and Neil Gorsuch fully disclosed their financial activities, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru Editing by Shri Navaratnam

