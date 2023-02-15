U.S. senators question rail oversight after toxic Ohio derailment















WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Two Republican senators sent a letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Wednesday questioning U.S. freight rail system oversight in the aftermath of a toxic train derailment in Ohio on Feb. 3.

The derailment of a Norfolk Southern (NSC.N) operated train caused a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town of East Palestine, Ohio, and forced thousands of residents to evacuate while railroad crews drained and burned off toxic chemicals. There were no reported fatalities or injuries.

Since the accident, residents have complained about headaches and questioned the impacts of pollution, while railroad union officials said they have long warned that such an accident could happen because railroad cost-cutting harmed safety measures.

Senators Marco Rubio and J.D. Vance questioned Buttigieg about railroad safety, saying "it is not unreasonable to ask whether a crew of two rail workers, plus one trainee, is able to effectively monitor 150 cars."

The Department of Transportation (USDOT) did not immediately comment but Buttigieg addressed the criticism in a series of tweets.

Senator Ted Cruz, the ranking Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, tweeted on Wednesday that he agreed with Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar that they needed a congressional inquiry and direct action from Buttigieg.

Buttigieg responded to Cruz on Twitter that "we could start by discussing immediate steps Congress could take to address rail safety & reduce constraints on USDOT in this area. Give us a call, we can do some good work."

Buttigieg added that Congress constrained the department in some areas of regulation, noting the Trump administration in 2018 withdrew a proposed braking regulation because of a law that Congress passed in 2015, "but we are using the powers we do have to keep people safe."

After railroad crews drained and burned off a toxic chemical from five tanker cars, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine on Feb. 8 said that residents could return to their homes.

Reporting by David Shepardson Editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.