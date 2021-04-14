Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesU.S. senators to receive classified briefing on Afghanistan -Schumer

Reuters
1 minute read

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) speaks during a news conference after the first Democratic luncheon meeting since COVID-19 restrictions went into effect on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

U.S. senators will receive a classified briefing on President Joe Biden's goal of withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan by Sept. 11, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday.

"I think this is a careful, thought-out plan. Now, there are questions that remain. I'm happy to let you know that the administration has agreed to a classified briefing for all senators which we'll have shortly so questions can be answered," Schumer said in an interview with CNN.

"You want to make sure that this Sept. 11 date is ... a date that sticks and it's not kicking the can down the road."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · April 15, 2021 · 11:00 PM UTCChauvin waives right to testify, rests case at murder trial for Floyd arrest

Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin on Thursday waived his right to testify to the jury about his part in the deadly arrest last May of George Floyd as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades.

United StatesU.S. preparing for 1-year COVID-19 booster shots; Pfizer chief sees need
United StatesFauci says he believes J&J vaccine will ‘get back on track soon’
United StatesFormer Minnesota police officer charged in Wright death appears in court
United StatesBiden infrastructure plan includes $18 bln for Veterans Affairs, far more needed -lawmaker