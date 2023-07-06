US set to award $6.88 billion grant for key New York tunnel project -- senator

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to award a $6.88 billion grant to help build a new railway tunnel between New York City and New Jersey, Senator Chuck Schumer said Thursday.

The $16.1 billion Hudson Tunnel Project will repair an existing tunnel and build a new one for Amtrak and state commuter lines between New Jersey and Manhattan. The project has been the subject of a decade-long debate in Washington since a more than century-old New York City-area rail tunnel was damaged in 2012 when a massive storm flooded parts of the city.

Schumer is holding a press conference Thursday to announce the grant, which he said is the largest federal transportation grant ever.

