U.S. slams conviction of Myanmar's Suu Kyi, calls for release -Blinken

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses a press conference during a ministerial council meeting of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) in Stockholm, Sweden, December 2, 2021. Jonathan Nackstrand/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday criticized Myanmar's conviction of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as an affront to democracy and justice, and demanded her immediate release.

"The Burmese military regime’s unjust conviction of Aung San Suu Kyi and the repression of other democratically elected officials are yet further affronts to democracy and justice in Burma," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu;

