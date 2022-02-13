U.S. staff of OSCE begins pullout from Donetsk in eastern Ukraine

Members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) load luggage before leaving the Park Inn hotel housing the monitoring mission in the rebel-controlled city of Donetsk, Ukraine February 13, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

DONETSK, Ukraine, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. staff at the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) started to withdraw by car from the rebel-held city of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, a Reuters witness said, amid fears of a possible Russian invasion.

The OSCE did not respond to a request for comment.

The United States and its allies have urged their citizens to leave Ukraine right away to avoid an invasion, including a possible air assault, warning an attack could occur at any time. read more

Russia has accused Western nations of spreading lies.

Reporting by Anton Zverev; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by William Mallard

