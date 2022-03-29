Skip to main content
U.S. State department approves potential sale of Tomahawk weapon support, equipment

The flags of the United States and the United Kingdom stand after bi-lateral photo between U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson was cancelled at the State Department in Washington, U.S. March 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday approved the potential sale of Tomahawk Weapon System follow-on support and equipment to Britain for an estimated cost of $368.53 million, the Pentagon said.

Reporting by Katherine Jackson and Dan Whitcomb

