U.S. State department approves potential sale of Tomahawk weapon support, equipment
LOS ANGELES, March 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of State on Tuesday approved the potential sale of Tomahawk Weapon System follow-on support and equipment to Britain for an estimated cost of $368.53 million, the Pentagon said.
Reporting by Katherine Jackson and Dan Whitcomb
