Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News

1 minute read

The seal of the United States Department of State is seen in Washington, U.S., January 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Aug 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department was recently hit by a cyber attack, and notifications of a possible serious breach were made by the Department of Defense Cyber Command, a Fox News reporter tweeted on Saturday.

It is unclear when the breach was discovered, but it is believed to have happened a couple of weeks ago, according to the Fox News reporter's Twitter thread. The reporter added the State Department's ongoing mission to evacuate Americans and allied refugees from Afghanistan has "not been affected."

Without confirming any incident, a knowledgeable source told Reuters the State Department has not experienced significant disruptions and has not had its operations impeded in any way.

"The Department takes seriously its responsibility to safeguard its information and continuously takes steps to ensure information is protected. For security reasons, we are not in a position to discuss the nature or scope of any alleged cybersecurity incidents at this time", a State Department spokesperson said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Humeyra Pamuk in Washington Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:49 PM UTC

U.S. East Coast buckles down ahead of Hurricane Henri's arrival

The U.S. East Coast braced on Saturday to take a direct hit from Hurricane Henri as it threatened to pound the region with fierce winds and heavy rains that could cause "life-threatening" storm surge and flooding, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

United States
Biden cancels Delaware trip on Saturday, White House says

U.S. President Biden will no longer be traveling to Wilmington, Delaware on Saturday, White House said, and will remain in Washington.

United States
U.S. State Department recently hit by a cyber attack -Fox News
United States
U.S. administers 361.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

The United States has administered 361,684,564 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 428,506,065 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

United States
Exclusive: FBI finds scant evidence U.S. Capitol attack was coordinated - sources