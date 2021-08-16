Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. State Department says all embassy personnel at Kabul airport

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department said late Sunday that all American embassy personnel in Kabul had been safely evacuated and are now located on the premises at Hamid Karzai International Airport.

State Department spokesman Ned Price in a statement added that the Kabul airport's "perimeter is secured by the U.S. military."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

