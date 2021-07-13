Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. warns businesses of heightened risks of links to China's Xinjiang

2 minute read

Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Huocheng County in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China September 3, 2018.REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. government warned businesses of heightened risks involving supply chain and investment links to China's Xinjiang region on Tuesday, citing forced labor and human rights abuses there and elsewhere in China.

"Given the severity and extent of these abuses, businesses and individuals that do not exit supply chains, ventures, and/or investments connected to Xinjiang could run a high risk of violating U.S. law," the State Department said in a statement.

The new notice updates a Xinjiang supply chain business advisory issued on July 1, 2020, and was issued by the State, Treasury, Commerce, Homeland Security and Labor departments, as well as the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative.

The advisory said China's government continues "horrific abuses" in Xinjiang and elsewhere "targeting Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, and ethnic Kyrgyz who are predominantly Muslim, and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups."

The move follows an action on Friday when the Biden administration added 14 Chinese companies and other entities to its economic blacklist over alleged human rights abuses and high-tech surveillance in Xinjiang.

China denies accusations of abuse in the region.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu, Tim Ahmann and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 11:07 AM UTCIn visit to Philadelphia, Biden pushing for stalled voting rights law

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden, under pressure from civil rights leaders, travels to Philadelphia on Tuesday to issue a strong appeal for sweeping voting rights legislation that is stalled in Congress due largely to Republican opposition.

United StatesTexas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions
United StatesSchumer says he could bring voting legislation back to Senate floor
United StatesU.S. output surging amid pandemic due to digitization - Goldman
United StatesU.S. health official says COVID-19 boosters could risk more serious side effects