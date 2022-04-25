1 minute read
U.S. State Dept backs ammunition sale for Ukraine -statement
WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Monday said it supported the approval of a possible sale of $165 million worth of ammunition to Ukraine to help the country defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion.
The Ukrainian government had asked to buy various rounds of so-called non-standard ammunition, the department said in a statement, referring to ammunition that does not adhere to NATO standards.
Reporting by Susan Heavey
