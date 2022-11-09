U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons to Oman
WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW) and related equipment to Oman for an estimated cost of $385 million, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.
The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense Company of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.
Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher
