U.S. State Dept OKs potential sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons to Oman















WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons (JSOW) and related equipment to Oman for an estimated cost of $385 million, the Defense Department said on Wednesday.

The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles and Defense Company of Tucson, Arizona, the Pentagon said.

Reporting By Paul Grant; Editing by Chris Gallagher











