U.S. State Dept warns Americans not to travel to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Friday said that U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including those who go to participate in the conflict, face a very real risk of capture or death as it warned that Washington would not be able to facilitate evacuation.

"They may be subject to potential attempts at criminal prosecution and may be at heightened risk for mistreatment," State Department spokesperson Ned Price told reporters.

Reporting by Simon Lewis; Writing by Daphne Psaledakis and Doina Chiacu; editing by Jonathan Oatis

