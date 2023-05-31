Factbox: U.S. states where recreational marijuana is legal
May 31 (Reuters) - Minnesota became the latest U.S. state to legalize marijuana for recreational use on Tuesday after its governor, Tim Walz, signed a law allowing the state's residents over the age of 21 to legally possess cannabis for consumption.
Apart from the 23 states, adult-use cannabis is also legal in the District of Columbia, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands.
Below is the list of U.S. states that have legalized recreational marijuana:
