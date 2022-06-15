U.S. Supreme Court faults Medicare cuts to hospitals for outpatient drugs
June 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a group of nonprofit hospitals in their bid to restore billions of dollars cut by the government from their annual Medicare reimbursements since 2018.
The unanimous ruling overturned a lower court's 2020 decision that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) had the authority to reduce by $1.6 billion the yearly Medicare payments for outpatient drugs that had helped subsidize the operations of hospitals catering to the poor and uninsured.
