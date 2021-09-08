Skip to main content

U.S. Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in person in October

Storm clouds roll in over the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., September 1, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in person for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started when it starts its next session in October, the nation's top judicial body announced on Wednesday.

"The court will continue to closely monitor public health guidance in determining plans," the court said in a statement, adding that the building would only be open for official business - not the public - amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic "until further notice."

The court building has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the pandemic.

Live audio of oral arguments, a practice the court began when it started hearing its cases via teleconference after the building closed, will continue, the statement said. Courtroom access will be limited to the nine justices, court personnel, lawyers and members of the Supreme Court press corps, it said.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Will Dunham

