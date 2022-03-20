U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas participates in taking a new "family photo" with his fellow justices at the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said in a statement on Sunday.

Thomas's symptoms are abating and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two, according to the statement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.