U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas in hospital for infection
March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to a hospital in Washington on Friday after experiencing flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with an infection, the top court said in a statement on Sunday.
Thomas's symptoms are abating and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two, according to the statement.
Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien
