U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas is discharged from hospital -Supreme Court

Associate Justice Clarence Thomas poses during a group photo of the Justices at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2021. Erin Schaff/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms last week, was discharged from the hospital on Friday morning, the Supreme Court said.

The 73-year-old conservative justice was admitted to a Washington hospital with an infection last Friday and treated with intravenous antibiotics, the court said.

Reporting by Katharine Jackson; Editing by Chris Gallagher

