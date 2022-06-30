U.S. Supreme Court orders lower courts to reconsider gun law challenges

An AR-15 upper receiver nicknamed "The Balloter" is seen for sale at Firearms Unknown, a gun store in Oceanside, California, U.S., April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Bing Guan

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - On the heels of a landmark ruling expanding individual gun rights, the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out several lower court rulings against gun restrictions, including bans on assault-style rifles in Maryland and large-capacity ammunition magazines in New Jersey and California.

The actions by the justices sent these cases back to lower courts to reconsider in light of their June 23 ruling that declared for the first time a constitutional right to carry a handgun in public for self defense. read more

Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham

