U.S. Surgeon General says COVID-19 misinformation comes from individuals, a few "bad actors"

Vivek Murthy speaks during his confirmation hearing to be Medical Director in the Regular Corps of the Public Health Service and to be Surgeon General of the Public Health Service before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions committee in Washington, U.S. February 25, 2021. Caroline Brehman/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

July 15 (Reuters) - The U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said on Thursday that COVID-19 misinformation comes mostly from indivudals but also a few "bad actors."

"There is misinformation that is coming from bad actors, but what is also important to point out is that much of the misinformation that is circulating online is often coming from individuals," Murthy said at a White House news briefing.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Doina Chiacu

