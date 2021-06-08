Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
U.S. taps transit agencies to help reach COVID-19 vaccine goals

Food processing worker Carol DeLeon, 58, waits in line to receive a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination at a mobile vaccination drive for essential food processing workers at Rose & Shore, Inc., in Vernon, Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 17, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The U.S. Transportation Department said Tuesday more than 350 transit systems are providing free transportation to vaccination sites or using transit stations as vaccination sites as the Biden administration works to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

In at least one instance, a transit system in Jacksonville, Florida has used transit buses as mobile vaccination clinics. Congress approved $30.5 billion in new financial assistance for transit agencies in March and the administration says agencies can use grant funds to help cover these COVID-19 related expenses.

