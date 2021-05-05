Skip to main content

United StatesU.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.

"The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion due to space debris and growing activity in space and we want to work with the international community to promote leadership and responsible space behaviors," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

