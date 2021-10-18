United States
U.S. Trade Representative to go to Brussels, attend G7 trade ministers meeting in London
Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White will travel to Brussels on Tuesday and then to London on Thursday to attend the G7 trade ministers meeting, the USTR office said.
In Brussels, they will meet with European Union leaders and participate in roundtable discussions with labor and environment leaders, the USTR office added. Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 23.
