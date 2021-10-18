U.S. Trade Representative to go to Brussels, attend G7 trade ministers meeting in London

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai addresses the Geneva Graduate Institute on the role of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in the global economy and U.S. policy priorities ahead of the 12th Ministerial Conference in Geneva, Switzerland October 14, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Deputy Trade Representative Jayme White will travel to Brussels on Tuesday and then to London on Thursday to attend the G7 trade ministers meeting, the USTR office said.

In Brussels, they will meet with European Union leaders and participate in roundtable discussions with labor and environment leaders, the USTR office added. Tai will return to Washington, D.C. on Saturday, October 23.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.