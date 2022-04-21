U.S. trade representative Tai to travel to Britain for continued talks

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai testifies before a Senate Finance Committee hearing on President Biden's trade policy agenda on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 31, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Britain on Sunday for the second round of trade talks with her British counterpart, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, her office said on Thursday.

Tai and Trevelyan met in Baltimore last month for the first round of talks -- called the U.S.-UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade -- aimed at forging deeper and more inclusive trade relations. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.