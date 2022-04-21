1 minute read
U.S. trade representative Tai to travel to Britain for continued talks
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai will travel to Britain on Sunday for the second round of trade talks with her British counterpart, trade minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, her office said on Thursday.
Tai and Trevelyan met in Baltimore last month for the first round of talks -- called the U.S.-UK Dialogues on the Future of Atlantic Trade -- aimed at forging deeper and more inclusive trade relations. read more
Reporting by Chris Gallagher
