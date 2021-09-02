Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. traffic deaths jump 10.5% in early 2021

1 minute read

Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road before the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

WASHINGTON, Sept 2 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths rose by 10.5% in the first three months of 2021 even though the number of miles driven fell by 2.1%, preliminary data shows.

Traffic deaths have risen dramatically after coronavirus lockdowns ended in 2020 as more drivers engaged in unsafe behavior like speeding, regulators say. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Thursday estimated 8,730 people died car crashes in the first three months of 2021 in the United States, compared with 7,900 deaths in the same period last year.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 1:43 PM UTC

Republican Cheney to be vice chair of U.S. House panel on Jan. 6 attack

U.S. Representative Liz Cheney will serve as vice chair of the congressional select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, an appointment likely to draw the ire of some of her fellow Republicans.

United States
Texas gets U.S. Supreme Court's nod to keep strict abortion ban
United States
Sept. 11 victims' families push U.S. watchdog to investigate FBI's 'lost' evidence
United States
Louisiana towns still crawling out from Ida's destruction
United States
Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on