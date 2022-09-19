U.S. traffic deaths rise 0.5% in first half of 2022

Traffic is pictured at twilight along 42nd St. in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., March 27, 2019. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. traffic deaths rose 0.5% in the first half of 2022 to 20,175, the highest number killed in the period since 2006, according to an early estimate released by U.S. regulators.

Traffic deaths have been surging since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday in the second quarter, traffic deaths fell 4.9%, the first decline in fatalities after seven consecutive quarters of year-over-year increases in fatalities but still substantially above pre-pandemic levels.

