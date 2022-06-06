U.S. transport chief Buttigieg tests positive for COVID-19
WASHINGTON, June 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms.
"I plan to work remotely while isolating according to CDC guidelines, and look forward to when I can safely return to the office and the road," Buttigieg said on Twitter. A number of U.S. cabinet secretaries have tested positive for COVID-19.
