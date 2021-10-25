Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Transportation Dept to undergo cybersecurity review -inspector general

1 minute read

A worker enters a transportation department federal building in Washington October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department is scheduled to undergo a cybersecurity review of its information systems later this month, the agency's inspector general's office announced in a memo on Monday.

An audit will be held on 21 systems that have been labeled as high-value assets, Kevin Dorsey, assistant inspector general for information technology audits, said in a message to the department's chief information officer.

The review will look to determine if the Transportation Department has a governance program established for its critical systems, which can address network vulnerabilities, according to the document.

The review will be primarily conducted at the agency's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Reporting by Tyler Clifford; Editing by Karishma Singh

