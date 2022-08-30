U.S. Treasury awards $408 million in COVID broadband funds to five states

A person receives their results of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test through a window, as the Omicron variant continues to spread in Indianapolis, Indiana, U.S., December 29, 2021. REUTERS/Cheney Orr/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Tuesday announced $408 million in project awards for five states under a COVID-19 capital projects fund for broadband internet access and other public improvements to enable remote work, education and health monitoring.

The $10 billion program was funded through last year's $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

In the latest round of Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund grant awards, Treasury approved $47.5 million for Arkansas, $40.8 million for Connecticut, $187 million for Indiana, $87.7 million for Nebraska, and $45 million for North Dakota.

Reporting by David Lawder

