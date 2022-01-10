U.S. Treasury has no plans to push back April tax filing deadline-officials

Signage is seen at the United States Tax Court in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury has no plans to delay the 2021 income tax filing season past the normal April 18 deadline after giving taxpayers more time to file returns during each of the two previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Treasury officials said on Monday.

The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting individual income tax returns on Jan 24, the official said. This is three weeks earlier than last year, when the filing deadline was ultimately delayed until May 17.

Reporting by David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul

