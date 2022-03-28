U.S. Treasury proposes 'top-up' plan to enforce 15% global minimum corporate tax

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during an event at the Royal Castle, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Warsaw, Poland March 26, 2022. Slawomir Kaminski /Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. POLAND OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN POLAND./File Photo

WASHINGTON, March 28 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Monday proposed a new mechanism to comply with and enforce a 15% global corporate minimum tax agreed last year by 136 countries, partly by denying deductions for taxes paid in jurisdictions with lower rates.

The new Undertaxed Profits Rule proposed as part of President Joe Biden's fiscal 2023 budget plan would replace the current U.S. Base Erosion Anti-Abuse Tax (BEAT) with a new system that would act as a "top-up tax" to ensure that multinational corporations pay an effective tax rate of at least 15%, the Treasury said in budget documents released on Monday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.