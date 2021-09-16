Skip to main content

U.S. Treasury says disbursed $700 bln of COVID-19 relief funds

Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury on Thursday said it had disbursed about $700 billion of $1 trillion in COVID-19 relief programs administered by Treasury in the first six months since the American Rescue Program (ARP) was signed into law.

Most of that money, $450 billion, was paid directly to families and households, through Economic Impact Payments totaling more than $400 billion, child tax credits totaling more than $46 billion, and more than $5 billion in rental assistance going out. Treasury said it has also sent $240 billion to help state, local and tribal governments.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

