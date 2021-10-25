Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Treasury says distributed nearly $2.8 billion in rental aid in September

1 minute read

Signage is seen at the United States Department of the Treasury headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - State and local governments distributed nearly $2.8 billion in Emergency Rental Assistance program funds in September, up from about $2.6 billion in August and bringing the year-to-date total to $10.3 billion, the U.S. Treasury said on Monday.

The Treasury said some 510,000 American households were helped by the aid to pay rent, utilities and arrears, compared to 459,000 in August.

Reporting by David Lawder

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 4:13 PM UTC

Biden says he hopes Democrats reach spending deal this week

U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday held out hope for an agreement on his major spending plans before attending a climate summit in Scotland, while the White House said Democratic negotiators were closing in on a deal.

United States
U.S. to invest $70 mln to boost access to COVID-19 tests
United States
U.S. to outline Nov. 8 international travel reopening, vaccination rules
United States
Mudslides, power outages as storm drenches burn-scarred California
United States
Analysis: Drug pricing reform opponents win most pharma lobbying money