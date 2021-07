U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks as she joins White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urged lawmakers in a letter on Friday to act as soon as possible on the debt limit and warned if Congress did not act by Aug. 2, Treasury will need to take "extraordinary measures" to prevent a U.S. default.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.