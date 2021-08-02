Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Treasury suspends government retirement, health fund payments as debt limit re-sets

1 minute read

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen answers questions during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY22 budget request for the Treasury Department on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, U.S., June 23, 2021. Greg Nash/Pool via REUTERS/Files

WASHINGTON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday took additional steps to preserve the federal government's borrowing capacity under a reinstated debt limit, suspending some investments in government employee retirement and health benefits funds.

In a letter to House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other congressional leaders, Yellen said she was suspending investments in the Civil Service Retirement and Disability Fund and the Postal Service Retiree Health Benefits Fund that are not immediately required to pay beneficiaries.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:23 PM UTCU.S. Senate pushes ahead with $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill

The U.S. Senate will try to complete work this week on a $1 trillion infrastructure investment bill that would bring long-awaited improvements to roads, bridges and mass-transit systems and deliver a rare bipartisan victory to President Joe Biden.

United StatesFrustrated with Biden, pro-migrant groups ask court to block border expulsions
United StatesCDC rebuffs Biden bid to reinstate COVID-19 eviction moratorium
United StatesRepublican report says coronavirus leaked from China lab; scientists still probing origins
United StatesU.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says he tested positive for COVID-19