U.S. Under Secretary of State Zeya designated as Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues

Uzra Zeya, Acting Assistant U.S. Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights and Labour, speaks at a news conference in Beijing August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Files

Dec 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya was designated as the U.S. Special Coordinator for Tibetan issues, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Monday.

"She will also continue to serve as Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, a position for which she was sworn in on July 14", Blinken said.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru

