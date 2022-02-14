U.S. urges Americans to avoid travel to South Korea, Belarus over COVID

Travelers wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) reclaim their luggage at the airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S., November 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Mohatt

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday advised against travel to six countries and territories including South Korea, Azerbaijan and Belarus.

The CDC also added Comoros, French Polynesia, and Saint Pierre and Miquelon to its risk list of "Level Four: Very High."

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler

