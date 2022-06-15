U.S. urges Americans not to travel to Ukraine after two reported captured

U.S. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby speaks with reporters in Poland near the Ukraine border, April 24, 2022. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON, June 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday urged Americans not to travel to Ukraine after reports emerged that two Americans had been captured by Russian forces.

John Kirby, a National Security Council spokesperson, told reporters that if the reports are true, the United States "will do everything we can" to get them back.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland; Editing by Leslie Adler

