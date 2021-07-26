Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Veterans agency to require COVID-19 vaccinations for staff

1 minute read

Signage is seen outside of the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday said it would require its doctors and other medical staff to get COVID-19 vaccines, becoming the first federal agency to impose such a mandate.

"It's the best way to keep Veterans safe, especially as the Delta variant spreads across the country," McDonough said in a press release.

"Whenever a Veteran or VA employee sets foot in a VA facility, they deserve to know that we have done everything in our power to protect them from COVID-19. With this mandate, we can once again make - and keep - that fundamental promise."

Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Trevor Hunnicutt; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Franklin Paul

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 7:10 PM UTCU.S. will not lift travel restrictions, citing Delta variant, White House says

The United States will not lift any existing travel restrictions "at this point" due to concerns over the highly transmissible COVID-19 Delta variant and the rising number of U.S. coronavirus cases, the White House confirmed on Monday.

United StatesBiden nominates top prosecutors, including one to oversee Jan. 6 riot cases
United StatesTrump ally Barrack pleads not guilty in UAE lobbying case
United StatesNew York City, California mandate COVID-19 vaccines for government workers
United StatesWhite House says current vaccination rates show positive trend