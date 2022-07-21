1 minute read
U.S. Vice President Harris is close COVID contact of Biden, official says
July 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is considered to be a close COVID-19 contact of President Joe Biden following his positive test, a White House official said on Thursday.
The White House announced earlier that Biden, the oldest person ever to serve as president of the United States, had tested positive for the coronavirus, is experiencing mild symptoms and will continue working but in isolation.
Reporting by Nandita Bose; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Tim Ahmann
