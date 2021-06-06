Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

U.S. Vice President’s visit to Guatemala faces minor delay due to technical issue with plane

1 minute read

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris gets off the Air Force Two, after technical difficulties that made her change planes for her first international trip as Vice President to Guatemala and Mexico, at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., June 6, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

(This June 6 story refiles to correct placing of apostrophe in headline)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to Guatemala faced minor delays after her plane had to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland due to a technical issue, a spokesperson for Harris said on Sunday.

The Vice President was expected to switch planes but there is no major safety concern and her trip would not be significantly delayed, spokesperson Symone Sanders said.

"I’m good. I’m good," Harris told reporters, as she kicks off her first overseas trip to Guatemala and Mexico since taking office in January. "We all said a little prayer but we're good."

She is expected to focus on economic development, climate and food insecurity and women's issues, White House officials say. She is due to fly to Guatemala on Sunday and fly to Mexico on June 8 where she will spend the day.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 10:41 AM UTCFrom lapsing job benefits to full stadiums, June could be U.S. recovery's pivot

Fourteen months after the pandemic triggered a national emergency, the final chapter of the U.S. economic recovery may begin this month, with rapid changes starting with the end of enhanced unemployment benefits in half the states and ending in the fall's expected reopening of schools and universities.

United StatesU.S. Supreme Court spurns challenge to male-only military draft sign-up
United StatesU.S. Supreme Court takes up FBI bid to block Muslim civil rights suit
United StatesHarris to meet Guatemalan leader, steps to tackle human trafficking, graft expected
United StatesJ&J vaccine drive stalls out in U.S after safety pause