U.S. vice president to visit Miami, announce $562 million climate investment















WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris planned to visit Miami on Friday, a White House official said, as she announces a $562 million investment in helping communities become more resilient to climate change.

The trip coincides with U.S. President Joe Biden's signing of an executive order that the White House said will direct federal agencies to put more focus on environmental polices that do harm to communities.

Harris' trip comes as South Florida struggles with gas shortages after flooding last week disrupted deliveries and prompted some panic buying at the pump.

The climate investment aims to help 149 coastal communities across 30 states and territories prepare for increased flooding, sea-level rise and more intense storms, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

It is targeted at protecting local economies and the marine ecosystem and will include "nature-based infrastructure projects" to shore up communities' ability to respond to extreme weather events, it said.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise











