U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting Macron

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, accompanied by French President Emmanuel Macron, leaves after their meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced an expanded cooperation on space and cybersecurity issues after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Harris and Macron agreed to establish a "U.S.-France Comprehensive Dialogue on Space" to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation, the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.