U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting Macron
Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris announced an expanded cooperation on space and cybersecurity issues after a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Harris and Macron agreed to establish a "U.S.-France Comprehensive Dialogue on Space" to enhance civil, commercial, and national security space cooperation, the White House said in a statement.
Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese
